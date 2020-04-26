Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $30,661.92. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,224.36. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,713 shares of company stock worth $75,586 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

