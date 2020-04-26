First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

FM stock opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -103.01. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.98%.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

