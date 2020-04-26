First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

