First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

