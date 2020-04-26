First Merchants Corp Sells 520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.