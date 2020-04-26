First Merchants Corp Sells 143 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,354 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

