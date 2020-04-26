First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

