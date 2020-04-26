First Merchants Corp Purchases 561 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

