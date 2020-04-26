First Merchants Corp Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

