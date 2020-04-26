First Merchants Corp Buys 1,465 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

