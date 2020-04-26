First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

KDP stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

