First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,964 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

