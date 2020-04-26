First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

