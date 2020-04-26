First Hawaiian Bank Invests $256,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CHD opened at $71.35 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
