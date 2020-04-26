First Hawaiian Bank Invests $256,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $71.35 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

