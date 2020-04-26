First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $195.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

