First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.