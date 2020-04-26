Financial Review: Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) & Cheesecake Factory (OTCMKTS:CAKE)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Noble Roman’s and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheesecake Factory 2 12 5 0 2.16

Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $35.37, suggesting a potential upside of 90.20%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Cheesecake Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $12.45 million 0.76 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.34 $127.29 million $2.61 7.12

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -15.86% -21.36% -9.82% Cheesecake Factory 5.13% 21.28% 4.97%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Noble Roman’s on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.