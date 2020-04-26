Financial Review: CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) vs. Dominion Energy (OTCMKTS:D)

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 11 4 0 2.27

Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $84.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Dominion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.54 $504.08 million $1.58 10.44 Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.94 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.38

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CHINA RESOURES/ADR. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Dominion Energy 8.74% 12.05% 3.39%

Risk & Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

