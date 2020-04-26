Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

