Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,360,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

