Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.