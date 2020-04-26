Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $247,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.11.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

