Financial Counselors Inc. Has $711,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 220.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,627,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $29,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

