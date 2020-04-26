Financial Counselors Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

