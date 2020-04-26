Financial Counselors Inc. Has $600,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

NYSE:AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

