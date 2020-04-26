Financial Counselors Inc. Has $595,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

