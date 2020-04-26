Financial Counselors Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $94.43 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.