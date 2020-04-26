Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

