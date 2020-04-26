Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,508 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $105.07 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

