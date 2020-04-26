Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,118.75 ($27.87).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,723 ($22.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,695.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 9.88 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

