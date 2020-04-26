Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Aegis increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.39.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

