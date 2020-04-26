Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.39.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Federal Reserve

