Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 344.2% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 173,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

