Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,524,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after buying an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

