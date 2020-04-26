Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE:ERF opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.85. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$12.77. The stock has a market cap of $674.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.1906129 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.