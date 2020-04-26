Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

NYSE EMR opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

