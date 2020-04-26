Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eisai has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

