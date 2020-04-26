Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $78.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

