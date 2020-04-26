Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.