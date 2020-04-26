Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,470,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

