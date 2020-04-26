Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.57 ($72.76).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €79.00 ($91.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €74.74 and its 200-day moving average is €59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.40 million and a PE ratio of 56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 12-month high of €108.50 ($126.16).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.