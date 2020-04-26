Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

