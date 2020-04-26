Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

