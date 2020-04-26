Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

