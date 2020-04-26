Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Purchases 25,641 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DRI opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.