DA Davidson Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.80.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $718.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

