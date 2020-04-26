CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

