Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cummins were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.