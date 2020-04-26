Critical Survey: Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Flughafen Wien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $8.41 million 7.46 -$147.97 million ($0.53) -0.37 Flughafen Wien $944.40 million 1.98 $162.11 million N/A N/A

Flughafen Wien has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -1,767.35% -53.61% -45.99% Flughafen Wien N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Organic Dutchman and Flughafen Wien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flughafen Wien beats Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and maintains security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center that includes VIP lounges and business center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food services, and parking, as well as develops and markets real estate properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

