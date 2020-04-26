Critical Review: Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -20.84 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -0.77

Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68% Solid Biosciences N/A -128.75% -103.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solid Biosciences 2 1 4 0 2.29

Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.14, indicating a potential upside of 306.35%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Proteon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

